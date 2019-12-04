Three Ireland Ending Sponsorship Deal With Ireland Football Team In July.

Three Ireland is to end its sponsorship deal with the of the Republic of Ireland Football team in July next year.

The telecoms company has been involved with the team for 10 years.

In a statement they say they have decided to consolidate their sponsorship investment in the area of music.

The move comes days after incoming CEO John Foley decided not to take up his position at the helm at the last minute.

Government funding has been suspended at the beleaguered FAI for a number of months amid concern at governance.