ABP: Kill Strategic Housing Development Proposal "Requires Further Consideration".

: 12/04/2019 - 16:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
an_bord_pleanala_logo.jpg

An Bord Pleanala says a proposal for over 160 new homes in Kill "requires further consideration".

McCourt Investments Limited  is in consultation with the national planning authority on its proposal to build 106 houses and 60 apartments at Kill Hill and Earls Court, Kill,

Developers seeking to build 100 homes, or over 200 bed spaces, may apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanala,

ABP notes:

305560: Kill Hill and Earls Court, Kill, Co. Kildare.

166 no dwellings (106 no. houses, 60 no. apartments) and associated site works.
Case reference: PL09 .305560

Case type: Strategic Housing Development - Consultation

Decision: Requires further consideration/amendment

Date Signed: 25/11/2019

