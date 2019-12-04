ABP: Kill Strategic Housing Development Proposal "Requires Further Consideration".

An Bord Pleanala says a proposal for over 160 new homes in Kill "requires further consideration".
McCourt Investments Limited is in consultation with the national planning authority on its proposal to build 106 houses and 60 apartments at Kill Hill and Earls Court, Kill,
Developers seeking to build 100 homes, or over 200 bed spaces, may apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanala,
ABP notes:
305560: Kill Hill and Earls Court, Kill, Co. Kildare.
166 no dwellings (106 no. houses, 60 no. apartments) and associated site works.
Case reference: PL09 .305560
Case type: Strategic Housing Development - Consultation
Decision: Requires further consideration/amendment
Date Signed: 25/11/2019
McCourt Investments Limited (Applicant)
04/10/2019: Lodged