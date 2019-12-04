Listen Live Logo

Listen: Maynooth Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Cash-In-Transit Robbery.

: 12/04/2019 - 17:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai in Maynooth have renewed their appeal for information on a cash in transit robbery.

It took place at the Range on November 21st at around 5pm.

Eye witnesses report that the culprits made their getaway in a dark coloured saloon car.

Garda Shona Nolan:

