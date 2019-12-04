Listen Live Logo

Listen: Ana Kriegel's Case Highlighted At Event To Remember Missing People.

12/04/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The cases of Kildare school girl Ana Kriegal and Bobby Ryan were highlighted at an event to remember missing people in Dublin this morning.

Both Ana and Bobby's bodies were found and their killers prosecuted, but there are hundreds of Irish citizens who are still missing, presumed dead and even murdered.

Over 9 thousand people are reported missing to Gardai every year and there are currently 890 Irish citizens who are missing long term.

Ciaran Baxter's brother was found after going missing in 2005 and he's urging people not to give up hope:

