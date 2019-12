The two victims of the London Bridge terror attack died after being stabbed in the chest, an inquest has heard.

University of Cambridge graduates 25-year-old Jack Merritt and 23-year-old Saskia Jones were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during his deadly rampage last Friday.

Mr Merritt was working as a co-ordinator at a prisoner rehabilitation conference at Fishmongers' Hall where Khan launched his attack, while Ms Jones was a volunteer at the event.