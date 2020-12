There aren't enough community mental health services for older people with depression, dementia and anxiety.

A new Mental Health Commission report also shows there's an 'alarming' under-provision of mental health beds for the elderly.

Ireland has 1.2 acute mental health beds for older people per 100 thousand, compared to 6 in England and 9.7 in the North.

Mental Health Commission Chief Executive, Caragh's John Farrelly, says a third of them don't even have a mental health team: