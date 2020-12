The Head of the HSE says the use of mass vaccination sites is being considered as part of the plan to roll out a covid-19 vaccine.

Work will continue over the weekend to finalise a vaccine strategy, which will be presented to Government next Friday.

It's hoped the first doses of a vaccine will arrive in Ireland in early January.

Paul Reid says once a vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency, the HSE will be ready to take delivery.

File image: RollingNews