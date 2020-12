Five teenagers are in hospital - one in a critical condition - following a crash in Cork last night.

It happened at around 9.25pm near Youghal on the R633 Bog Road between Redbarn Cross and the Youghal Road junction.

Three men and two women, believed to be aged between 17 and 18 were hospitalised following the crash - one of the men is in a critical condition.

Forensic examinations of the road are currently being carried out.