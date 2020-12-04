Listen: Ireland Has One Dept. Of Defence Civil Servant For Every 23 Soldiers.

Ireland has one Department of Defence civil servant for every 23 soldiers.

That, according to the Irish Examiner, is more than seven times the number of civil servants than Sweden and ten times that of Finland.

The data is contained in a paper in the new edition of Defence Forces Review 2020

The analysis, written by Lt Brian Clarke, said comparison with Sweden and Finland, both neutral and non-aligned, highlight a different military set-up to Ireland.

Commdant Conor King is General Secretary of RACO and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.