The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ireland Has One Dept. Of Defence Civil Servant For Every 23 Soldiers.

: 04/12/2020 - 11:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
defence_forces_ireland_badge.jpg

Ireland has one Department of Defence civil servant for every 23 soldiers.

That, according to the Irish Examiner, is  more than seven times the number of civil servants than Sweden and ten times that of Finland.

The data is contained in  a paper in the new edition of Defence Forces Review 2020

The analysis, written by Lt Brian Clarke, said comparison with Sweden and Finland, both neutral and non-aligned, highlight a different military set-up to Ireland.

Commdant Conor King is General Secretary of RACO and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

cmmdt_conor_king.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!