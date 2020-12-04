The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Kildare Activists Among Those Supporting Campaign Against Disinformation.

Young activists from all over Ireland, including Kildare, have teamed-up  with ARTICLE 19 to provoke debate on disinformation and freedom of expression

ARTICLE 19 is an international organisation that works to defend and promote freedom of expression and access to information throughout the world.

It has launched #KeepItReal, a campaign on disinformation and freedom of expression in Ireland.

ARTICLE 19 Ambassador, Maynooth's Patrick Hever, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Patrick Haver joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

