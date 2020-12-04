The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Newbridge Family Resource Centre Launches Christmas Appeal.

: 04/12/2020 - 11:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
newbridge_family_resource_centre_logo.jpg

Newbridge Family Resource Centre has launched its Christmas appeal, to help enable it to continue delivering services throught the community.

It is reporting an increase in the number of people seeking its help since the beginning of the pandemic.

NFRC provides community development and family support programmes for children, adults and families living, in addition to a childcare service.

Newbridge Family Resource Centre Development Worker, Lisa Ennis, says, they have moved as many of their services online as is possible.

frilisa.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Lisa Ennis joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

lisa_ennis.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

ACCOUNT NAME: Newbridge Family Resource Centre Small Grants
IBAN: IE63 AIBK 9332 4413 9993 11
BIC: AIBKIE2D

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!