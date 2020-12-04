Listen: Newbridge Family Resource Centre Launches Christmas Appeal.

Newbridge Family Resource Centre has launched its Christmas appeal, to help enable it to continue delivering services throught the community.

It is reporting an increase in the number of people seeking its help since the beginning of the pandemic.

NFRC provides community development and family support programmes for children, adults and families living, in addition to a childcare service.

Newbridge Family Resource Centre Development Worker, Lisa Ennis, says, they have moved as many of their services online as is possible.

Lisa Ennis joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

ACCOUNT NAME: Newbridge Family Resource Centre Small Grants

IBAN: IE63 AIBK 9332 4413 9993 11

BIC: AIBKIE2D