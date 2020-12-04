K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Car Insurance Firms Called To Reduce Premiums Following Slump In Claims.

: 04/12/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
car_gearstick_generic_pixabay.jpeg

Car insurance companies are facing calls to reduce premiums after the number of claims fell by 35 percent this year.

The study by HelloSafe showed the fall was as a result of the pandemic.

Dublin had the biggest drop in claims - down 49 per cent - while Galway, Cork and Limerick also saw large reductions.

The report says policy holders should expect a discount on their premiums in the long run.

But Kildare's Geraldine Herbert, motoring journalist with the Sunday Independent, says drivers shouldn't hold their breath:

frigeraldinealt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!