Listen: Car Insurance Firms Called To Reduce Premiums Following Slump In Claims.

Car insurance companies are facing calls to reduce premiums after the number of claims fell by 35 percent this year.

The study by HelloSafe showed the fall was as a result of the pandemic.

Dublin had the biggest drop in claims - down 49 per cent - while Galway, Cork and Limerick also saw large reductions.

The report says policy holders should expect a discount on their premiums in the long run.

But Kildare's Geraldine Herbert, motoring journalist with the Sunday Independent, says drivers shouldn't hold their breath:

Stock image: Pixabay