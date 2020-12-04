Listen: NPHET Fear R Rate Will Climb To Over 1.4, Post Christmas.

NPHET fear the reproduction number of Covid-19 could climb to 1.4 over the coming weeks.

It would mean case numbers could be back up to 600 per day by the second week in January.

Public Health Officials believe the 'R' number is now close to 1, with people urged to limit their contacts as much as possible over the festive season.

NPHET's Head of Modelling & President of Maynooth University, Prof. Philip Nolan says they've looked at what would happen if the 'R' number hit 2 during Christmas week.

File image: RollingNews