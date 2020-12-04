K Drive

Ed. Minister "Aware" Of Pressures On Second Level Places In Monasterevin & Kildare Town.

: 04/12/2020 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
norma_foley_ed_minister_29_06_2020_rollingnews.jpg

The Minister for Education says she is  "aware of increasing pressures"  for additional second level places in towns including Monasterevin and Kildare Town.

Responding to Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, Norma Foely says there are several reasons for this.

These include duplication of applications, the prevalence of single gender schools in some areas, and children not able to access a school of choice moving on to the nearest school.

She says "Until these issues are discussed with the relevant school authorities the true extent of any capacity issue will only become known."

 

 

File image: Norma Foley/RollingNews

