Median Age Of People In Kildare Diagnosed With Covid 19 Is 41.

: 04/12/2020 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The median age of people in Kildare diagnosed with Covid 19 is 41.

The Central Statistics Office data is up to November 27th.

To that date, 4,071 in the county had been diagnosed with the virus.

169 have died of Covid 19 in Kildare to that date.

Their median age is 82.

 

