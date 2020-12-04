K Drive

KCC "Land Purchase" Likely Require For Drehid Haul Route Road Improvements.

: 04/12/2020 - 15:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council improvements on haul routes for the Drehid Waste Management Facility "would most likely require land purchase. "

Last month, An Bord Pleanala refused planning permission for 250,000 tonne per annum  increase in the volume of waste accepted there.

There is a €13 million estimate to up-grade the road network, to which operator Bord na Mona may have been required to contribute, had it received planning permission.

KCC, responding to a motion by Independent Cllr., Padraig McEvoy, says "A specific funding source and staffing resources would also need to be identified to design and deliver these improvements. Given the substantial funding required, it is unlikely that any of the locations would comply with the terms of the Low Cost Accident Scheme"

