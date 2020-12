The Kildare ‘Look for Local’ campaign is being launched this evening.

The website has been created by Ireland's network of Local Enterprise Offices, and aims to encourage people to invest in their towns and communities by shopping locally.

The Kildare section contains dozens of local firms, trading in the beauty, engineering, craft and design, and food and drink sectors.

It is being launched tonight by Kildare Town businessman, Paul Lenehan of Fire Castle