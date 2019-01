There are calls for private rooms to be provided in Maternity Hospital Emergency Departments, rather than curtained cubicles.

It's after study showed only one in five patients said they had adequate privacy attending Cork University Maternity Hospital before renovations.

The Times Ireland edition reports that after the facility was refurbished , 9 out of 10 patients were satisfied with their level of privacy.

Replacing curtained patient areas with rooms was included in the work.