Donald Trump Threatens To Shut Down US Govt. If His Mexican Wall Isn't Funded.

: 01/05/2019 - 10:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
Donald Trump has threatened to shut down the US government for months or even years, until he gets funding for his Mexican border wall.

The president wants nearly 4 billion pounds for the project, but the Democrats won't authorise it.

800-thousand federal workers haven't been paid for a fortnight.

