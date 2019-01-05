The Saturday Show

Five Young Girls Killed In Fire In Poland.

: 01/05/2019 - 11:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
poland_2.jpg

 

It's thought five 15-year-old girls who died in a fire in an escape room in northern Poland were there to celebrate one of their birthdays.

Flames broke out yesterday evening at a centre in Koszalin.

Police spokeswoman Monika Kosiec says they don't yet know what happened.

