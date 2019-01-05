The Saturday Show

Update: 3 People Killed In Bowling Alley Shooting In California.

: 01/05/2019 - 11:30
Author: Eoin Beatty
Three people have been killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in California.

Police say four others are injured at the venue in Torrance, close to Los Angeles.

Officers are urging locals to avoid Gable House Bowl, which also has an arcade and laser tag arena

