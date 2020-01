Nursing Unions have called an emergency meeting with the HSE in Cork, as overcrowding reaches crisis levels at the city's two biggest hospitals.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says conditions at Cork University Hospital and the Mercy Hospital are 'appalling' as they battle flu and staff shortages.

INMO General Secretary, Naas woman, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the HSE has confirmed it will meet with officials at 3pm to try and find real solutions: