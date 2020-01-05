Introduction Of Free GP Care For Under 13s And Medical Cards For Over 70s Given The Go-Ahead.

The Minister for Health's been given the green light from government to introduce free GP care for under 13s and medical cards for over 70s.

The Department of Health will now draft a bill that'll extend free GP care to all children of primary school age.

It'll be phased in, starting with six and seven year-olds this year.

The legislation will also see the weekly gross income threshold for over 70s seeking a medical card increase from 500 to 550 euro for individuals and from 900 to 1,050 euro for couples.

It's expected to benefit up to 56,000 people.

