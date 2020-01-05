Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Investigation Underway After Shots Were Fired In Limerick Last Night.

: 01/05/2020 - 11:36
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge_2.jpg

 

An investigation is underway after reports of shots being fired through the front room window of a house in Limerick.

It happened on Lenihan Avenue at around 8 o'clock last night but no one was injured.

Gardai have carried out a technical examination at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!