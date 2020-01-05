Listen: Calls For KCC To Assess Traffic Implications For Clane With Regards To The Opening Of Sallins Bypass.

There are calls for Kildare County Council to assess the traffic implications for Clane with the anticipated opening of the Sallins Bypass link to the N7, and the number of Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs) with higher-density, car-dependent elements being proposed at peripheral areas around the town.

The motion has been brought forward by Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, which will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10am.

Cllr McEvoy outlines the problems Clane may face.