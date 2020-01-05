Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

A Billion Animals Expected To Die In Australia By The Time Bushfires End.

: 01/05/2020 - 12:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
australia_1.jpg

 

It's thought a billion animals will have died in Australia's devastating bushfires by the time the crisis ends.

24 people have died and thousands of homes been destroyed.

There've been cooler conditions today but dozens of blazes are still raging in states including New South Wales.

