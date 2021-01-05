Man Due In Court Today In Connection With Car Hijacking In Dublin Yesterday.

A man is due in court this morning in connection with a car hijacking incident in Dublin yesterday morning.

Gardai say a man approached a woman in the forecourt of a garage in East Wall, and threatened her with a knife.

He demanded her keys and drove off in her car.

The car was intercepted a short time later on the N3 after an operation involving gardai and the armed support unit.

The man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He's due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

