Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Due In Court Today In Connection With Car Hijacking In Dublin Yesterday.

: 05/01/2021 - 10:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A man is due in court this morning in connection with a car hijacking incident in Dublin yesterday morning.

Gardai say a man approached a woman in the forecourt of a garage in East Wall, and threatened her with a knife.

He demanded her keys and drove off in her car.

The car was intercepted a short time later on the N3 after an operation involving gardai and the armed support unit.

The man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station.

He's due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!