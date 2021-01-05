Kildare Focus

Kildare Garda Impound Car Not Taxed For 18 Months.

: 05/01/2021 - 11:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas.jpg

Kildare Garda have seized a vehicle not taxed for over 18 months.

Naas Roads Policing Unit, during a checkpoint,  stopped the car and found it was last taxed 614 days ago.

The car has been impounded and the driver issued with penalty poiints and a fine.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.

