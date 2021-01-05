Kildare Focus

Listen: CMO Admits Concern About Rates Of Covid 19 Transmission Among Children.

The Chief Medical Officer has admitted he’s concerned about the significant increase in covid cases among school children.

Senior Ministers are meeting this afternoon to discuss whether schools should close for January because of the high rate of infection.

Latest figures show the incidence rate is 284 cases per 100 thousand among teenagers, and 142 per 100 thousand among 5 to 12 year olds.

ASIT President, Ann Piggott and President of the TUI, Leixlip resident Martin Marjoram, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Both are concerned about virus transmission rates and feel a short extension of school closures is warranted.

