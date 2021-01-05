Kildare Focus

Listen: Cllr. Says Homeless Kildare Family, Will Have To Go Through Process Of Sourcing Shelter Again, Tonight.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
A homeless Kildare family, for whom accommodation was found late last night, will have to go through the process of sourcing emergency shelter again, this evening.

The family of three called to the Newbridge office of Social Democrats Cllr., Chris Pender, at 8pm last night.

Within 2 and a half hours, with the assistance of the Peter McVerry Trust and Kildare County Council, a place to stay was found for them.

Cllr. Pender says, however, that because they were accommodated under the Cold Weather Initiative, they have to go through the process again tonight.

Cllr Pender joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Cllr Pender joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

 

