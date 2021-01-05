Kildare Focus

Listen: N.I. Ministers Meet This Afternoon To Decide New Lockdown Measures.

: 05/01/2021 - 12:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Northern Ireland Ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss further Covid-19 lockdown measures.

The announcement last night from Stormont allows the North to fall in line with the rest of the UK where schools won't be opening for the next few weeks.

There is expected to be discussion among Ministers there on making staying at home a legal requirement.

However, there's frustration from parents in the North at only being given four days notice that schools won't be reopening.

But First Minister Arlene Foster is warning that more tough decisions lie ahead:

File image: Arlene Foster/RollingNews

