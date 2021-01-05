Kildare Focus

Listen: CMO Expects An Increase In Covid 19 Deaths In The Coming Weeks.

: 05/01/2021 - 13:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Chief Medical Officer says there will be a sharp increase in Covid 19 deaths in the coming weeks.

Dr Tony Holohan says the rate of infection here is enormous but believes we can turn it around.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

File image: Dr. Tony Holohan/RollingNews

