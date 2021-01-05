Listen Live Logo

Head Of The HSE Says The Service Is Under "Real Threat".

: 05/01/2021 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paul_reid_hse_ceo_2_03_05_20_rollingnews.jpg

The head of the Health Service says it is under real threat now.

Paul Reid says primary and GP services are under relentless strain.

The CEO of the HSE says swabbing centres have positively rates of 40 to 55 per cent.

He has urged people to stay home and stay safe.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

