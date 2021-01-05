Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Exchequer Deficit Of €19 Billion Expected For 2020.

: 05/01/2021 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

The Department of Finance is now expecting an exchequer deficit of 19 billion for 2020.

Tax revenues fell by 2.1 billion euro last year while public health restrictions led to VAT receipts dropping by 2.7 billion euro on the figures from 2019.

Income tax receipts also saw an annual decline of 224 million euro, while excise returns were dropped by 500 million euro.

The only major tax to see an increase in 2020 was corporation tax, which was up €945 million or nearly 9 per cent on the previous year.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!