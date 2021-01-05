Exchequer Deficit Of €19 Billion Expected For 2020.

The Department of Finance is now expecting an exchequer deficit of 19 billion for 2020.

Tax revenues fell by 2.1 billion euro last year while public health restrictions led to VAT receipts dropping by 2.7 billion euro on the figures from 2019.

Income tax receipts also saw an annual decline of 224 million euro, while excise returns were dropped by 500 million euro.

The only major tax to see an increase in 2020 was corporation tax, which was up €945 million or nearly 9 per cent on the previous year.

