The Army should be used to roll out the Covid 19 vaccine, according to Fianna Fail TD.

There has been criticism over the low level of vaccinations that have taken place in the country, since the Pfizer vaccine was approved.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday the vaccination target has increased from 20,000 to 35,000 this week.

Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry says the army could be used to help administer the jab;

Image: Mark MacSharry/Twitter