Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Average Price Of A 3 Bed Semi In Kildare Flat At €220,000.

: 05/01/2021 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
for_sale_sign.jpg

The average price of a three-bed home in Kildare is €220,000, flat on 2019.

According to the latest MyHome.ie property report, asking prices across Ireland now rising at their fastest pace in almost three years.

Inflation's highest in areas outside of Dublin, at more than 7 percent, compared to just under 5 percent in the capital.

Kildare is one of three counties in which no increase was reported.

Davy Chief Economist, Conall MacCoille who authored the report, expects house price inflation to continue this year:

tuespricesalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!