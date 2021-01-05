Listen: Average Price Of A 3 Bed Semi In Kildare Flat At €220,000.

The average price of a three-bed home in Kildare is €220,000, flat on 2019.

According to the latest MyHome.ie property report, asking prices across Ireland now rising at their fastest pace in almost three years.

Inflation's highest in areas outside of Dublin, at more than 7 percent, compared to just under 5 percent in the capital.

Kildare is one of three counties in which no increase was reported.

Davy Chief Economist, Conall MacCoille who authored the report, expects house price inflation to continue this year:

Stock image: Shutterstock