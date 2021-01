Some swabbing centres have positively rates of 40 to 55 per cent, according to the HSE.

It's CEO Paul Reid says the health service is under real threat and that primary and GP services are under relentless strain.

Earlier the Chief Medical Officer says the escalating cases of Covid 19 can be brought under control if people adhere to Level 5 restrictions.

Tony Holohan is urging people to stay at home where possible.

Stock image: Pixabay