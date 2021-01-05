K Country

Kildare County Council Has Appointed An Age Friendly Housing Technical Advisor.

: 05/01/2021 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house.jpg

Kildare County Council has appointed an Age Friendly Housing Technical Advisor .

The appointment, one of 31 across Ireland, is to help local authorities to develop a collaborative approach to health and housing for older people.

The technical advisory has received tailored training to enable them to offer specialist advice to the authority itself, to private sector interests who want to get involved in providing age-friendly housing and to individuals.

Kildare Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin, says "Older people will benefit from better information about the housing choices available to them in their later years and I hope this initiative will be a great success,"

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

 

 

