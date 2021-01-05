K Country

Listen: Govt. Poised To Closed Schools Until January 31st.

The government looks set to close schools, of whom there are 120 in Kildare,  until the end of the month in response to rising rates of Covid-19.

The decision will affect around 35,000 students in Kildare, alone.

The proposals are being discussed at the cabinet sub-committee today before a final decision is made tomorrow.

Ministers are also giving consideration to how children with special needs and disabilities could be supported if there's a switch to remote learning.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the public health advice remains that schools are safe environments:

There are calls for schools to remain open for children with special needs.

Research by Inclusion Ireland carried out last year found that 9 out of 10 children with special needs had no motivation to learn at home.

Parents reported a significant increase in challenging behaviour as a result of the loss of structure.

Special Needs Advocate Lorraine Dempsey says closing schools will put added pressure on parents;

