Search For Missing Kildare Man Stood Down.

: 05/01/2021 - 18:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The search for missing Kildare man, Brian Coyne, has been stood down.

The 24 year old, from Kilcock, was last seen on December 27th.

Members of the community, along with the Civil Defence, had mounted several days of wide-scale searches for Brian.

Gardai say his remains have been located.

