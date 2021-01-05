Listen Live Logo

17 More Deaths From Covid 19 Reported, Along With 5,325 New Cases.

: 05/01/2021 - 18:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening along with 17 further deaths.

1,931 of the new cases are in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick and 238 in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence is now 674 cases per 100,000 people - up from 246 this day last week.

There are 840 people with Covid-19 in hospital - with 76 are in intensive care

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 04Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021)

Ireland

5,325

674.4

32,112

Monaghan

117

1243

763

Louth

238

1173.1

1,512

Limerick

322

1113.4

2,170

Donegal

238

950.4

1,513

Cavan

123

821.8

626

Dublin

1,931

809.4

10,906

Sligo

50

738.5

484

Mayo

99

729.5

952

Meath

196

605

1,180

Kerry

122

587

867

Cork

767

583.4

3,167

Kilkenny

66

564.3

560

Clare

89

559.7

665

Wexford

125

549.7

823

Kildare

323

534.8

1,190

Carlow

38

519.9

296

Laois

12

493.5

418

Waterford

103

480.3

558

Longford

5

467.3

191

Offaly

11

459.2

358

Galway

140

456.1

1,177

Roscommon

29

447.8

289

Leitrim

13

411.9

132

Westmeath

13

376.3

334

Tipperary

69

326.5

521

Wicklow

86

323

460

 

Reporting over latest 14-day period (22/12/2020-05/01/2021)

 

Date reported

Reported Confirmed cases

Tests processed

Positive tests detected

Positivity rate

22/12/2020

-

20,660

1,077

5.2%

23/12/2020

939

22,884

1,269

5.5%

24/12/2020

922

21,416

1,643

7.7%

25/12/2020

1,019

11,999

1,207

10.1%

26/12/2020

1,293

3,536

343

9.7%

27/12/2020

744

9,405

1,178

12.5%

28/12/2020

764

13,805

2,007

14.5%

29/12/2020

1,546

17,484

2,867

16.4%

30/12/2020

1,720

26,312

4,371

16.6%

31/12/2020

1,620

27,389

5,621

20.5%

01/01/2021

1,754

20,846

4,553

21.8%

02/01/2021

3,394

28,545

6,486

22.7%

03/01/2021

4,692

20,571

5,199

25.3%

04/01/2021

6,110

19,869

4,426

22.3%

05/01/2021

5,325

-

-

-

 

 

NOTE: 

 

7-day incidence 522.7

 

5-day moving average 4,309

