17 More Deaths From Covid 19 Reported, Along With 5,325 New Cases.

5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening along with 17 further deaths.

1,931 of the new cases are in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick and 238 in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence is now 674 cases per 100,000 people - up from 246 this day last week.

There are 840 people with Covid-19 in hospital - with 76 are in intensive care

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 04Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021) Ireland 5,325 674.4 32,112 Monaghan 117 1243 763 Louth 238 1173.1 1,512 Limerick 322 1113.4 2,170 Donegal 238 950.4 1,513 Cavan 123 821.8 626 Dublin 1,931 809.4 10,906 Sligo 50 738.5 484 Mayo 99 729.5 952 Meath 196 605 1,180 Kerry 122 587 867 Cork 767 583.4 3,167 Kilkenny 66 564.3 560 Clare 89 559.7 665 Wexford 125 549.7 823 Kildare 323 534.8 1,190 Carlow 38 519.9 296 Laois 12 493.5 418 Waterford 103 480.3 558 Longford 5 467.3 191 Offaly 11 459.2 358 Galway 140 456.1 1,177 Roscommon 29 447.8 289 Leitrim 13 411.9 132 Westmeath 13 376.3 334 Tipperary 69 326.5 521 Wicklow 86 323 460

Reporting over latest 14-day period (22/12/2020-05/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 22/12/2020 - 20,660 1,077 5.2% 23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6% 31/12/2020 1,620 27,389 5,621 20.5% 01/01/2021 1,754 20,846 4,553 21.8% 02/01/2021 3,394 28,545 6,486 22.7% 03/01/2021 4,692 20,571 5,199 25.3% 04/01/2021 6,110 19,869 4,426 22.3% 05/01/2021 5,325 - - -

NOTE:

7-day incidence 522.7

5-day moving average 4,309