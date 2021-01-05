17 More Deaths From Covid 19 Reported, Along With 5,325 New Cases.

5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening along with 17 further deaths.
1,931 of the new cases are in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick and 238 in Donegal.
The 14 day incidence is now 674 cases per 100,000 people - up from 246 this day last week.
There are 840 people with Covid-19 in hospital - with 76 are in intensive care
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 04 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 04Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (22Dec2020 to 04Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
5,325
|
674.4
|
32,112
|
Monaghan
|
117
|
1243
|
763
|
Louth
|
238
|
1173.1
|
1,512
|
Limerick
|
322
|
1113.4
|
2,170
|
Donegal
|
238
|
950.4
|
1,513
|
Cavan
|
123
|
821.8
|
626
|
Dublin
|
1,931
|
809.4
|
10,906
|
Sligo
|
50
|
738.5
|
484
|
Mayo
|
99
|
729.5
|
952
|
Meath
|
196
|
605
|
1,180
|
Kerry
|
122
|
587
|
867
|
Cork
|
767
|
583.4
|
3,167
|
Kilkenny
|
66
|
564.3
|
560
|
Clare
|
89
|
559.7
|
665
|
Wexford
|
125
|
549.7
|
823
|
Kildare
|
323
|
534.8
|
1,190
|
Carlow
|
38
|
519.9
|
296
|
Laois
|
12
|
493.5
|
418
|
Waterford
|
103
|
480.3
|
558
|
Longford
|
5
|
467.3
|
191
|
Offaly
|
11
|
459.2
|
358
|
Galway
|
140
|
456.1
|
1,177
|
Roscommon
|
29
|
447.8
|
289
|
Leitrim
|
13
|
411.9
|
132
|
Westmeath
|
13
|
376.3
|
334
|
Tipperary
|
69
|
326.5
|
521
|
Wicklow
|
86
|
323
|
460
Reporting over latest 14-day period (22/12/2020-05/01/2021)
|
Date reported
|
Reported Confirmed cases
|
Tests processed
|
Positive tests detected
|
Positivity rate
|
22/12/2020
|
-
|
20,660
|
1,077
|
5.2%
|
23/12/2020
|
939
|
22,884
|
1,269
|
5.5%
|
24/12/2020
|
922
|
21,416
|
1,643
|
7.7%
|
25/12/2020
|
1,019
|
11,999
|
1,207
|
10.1%
|
26/12/2020
|
1,293
|
3,536
|
343
|
9.7%
|
27/12/2020
|
744
|
9,405
|
1,178
|
12.5%
|
28/12/2020
|
764
|
13,805
|
2,007
|
14.5%
|
29/12/2020
|
1,546
|
17,484
|
2,867
|
16.4%
|
30/12/2020
|
1,720
|
26,312
|
4,371
|
16.6%
|
31/12/2020
|
1,620
|
27,389
|
5,621
|
20.5%
|
01/01/2021
|
1,754
|
20,846
|
4,553
|
21.8%
|
02/01/2021
|
3,394
|
28,545
|
6,486
|
22.7%
|
03/01/2021
|
4,692
|
20,571
|
5,199
|
25.3%
|
04/01/2021
|
6,110
|
19,869
|
4,426
|
22.3%
|
05/01/2021
|
5,325
|
-
|
-
|
-
NOTE:
7-day incidence 522.7
5-day moving average 4,309