Referendum On Extending Presidential Voting Rights Delayed.

A referendum to extend voting rights in Presidential elections to Irish citizens living abroad has been delayed by government.

It was due to happen in May alongside a referendum to reduce the waiting time before a couple can get divorced.

However the cabinet has decided to delay it with the Taoiseach saying the fact it could be contentious and the uncertainty of Brexit was part of the decision.

People will now be asked to vote in October on whether Irish people living in other countries should be allowed to vote for the President.

