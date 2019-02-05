Finance Minister: No Deal Brexit Could Result In 2% Increase In Unemployment

The Minister for Finance has warned a no deal Brexit could result a 2 percent growth in the unemployment rate.

Pascal Donohoe is appearing before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss Ireland's preparedness for Brexit and says it represents an historic challenge.

Minister Donohoe warned that a disorderly Brexit would lead to a significant reduction to Ireland's pace of growth, which would have negative consequences on public finances and the labour market.

Minister Donohoe says the damage could be worse than initial estimates:

