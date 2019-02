A woman who's 21 year old daughter died by suicide after she was bullied online says it's impossible to confiscate the phone of a grown woman.

To mark Safer Internet Day, Jackie Fox has teamed up with Gardai and phone network Eir to launch a new campaign to tackle online abuse.

From today, an information leaflet on cyber bullying - which Jackie helped to compile - will be included with all Eir smart phones.

Jackie says it's not as simple as confiscating someone's mobile