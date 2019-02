87 per cent of people believe the government could do more to recruit and retain nurses.

An iReach study shows massive support for the second day of industrial action.

These people in Dublin gave us their opinion:

5/2/2019 Day 2 of Nurses Strikes. Pictured (ltor) Lilly Roseline Mathew. Eithne Hartley, Helen Muldowney and Rachel Bryne from Tallaght Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie