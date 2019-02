The grave of German political philosopher and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx has been vandalised.

The tomb - at Highgate Cemetery in London - looks as if it was attacked with a hammer, according to the cemetery's Twitter page.

It's not the first time the memorial has been targeted with a pipe bomb used to cause damage in 1970.

In recent years there have been attacks involving paint, and on one occasion someone tried to drag Marx's head off the memorial with a rope.

Image: Wikipedia.