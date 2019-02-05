K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt. Contends Some Nurses Would Get 40% Pay Rise Under INMO Proposals + Public Sector Pay Deal.

: 02/05/2019 - 17:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
inmo_strike_placard_05_02_19_rollingnews.jpg

The government contends that some nurses would get 40% pay rises, were it to give in to their demands.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform says their 12 per cent pay claim, along with what's in the public sector agreement, means a newly qualified nurse's salary would rise from €29,000 to €40,000.

The INMO says its members at Naas General and nationwide will continue to strike until pay is addressed.

Up to 50,000 medical appointments have not gone ahead today, and hospitals are contacting patients to cancel procedures ahead of Thursday's planned industrial action.

General Secretary of the INMO, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says pay increases will stop nurses from emigrating:

tuesphileveningnew.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has hit back at nursing unions.

They described the offer by the government of further talks - as long as they weren't about pay - as deeply cynical.

After complaints the unions were not contacted directly with the offer, Leo Varadkar said neither were the people missing appointments today;

18leo.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!