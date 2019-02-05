Listen: Govt. Contends Some Nurses Would Get 40% Pay Rise Under INMO Proposals + Public Sector Pay Deal.

The government contends that some nurses would get 40% pay rises, were it to give in to their demands.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform says their 12 per cent pay claim, along with what's in the public sector agreement, means a newly qualified nurse's salary would rise from €29,000 to €40,000.

The INMO says its members at Naas General and nationwide will continue to strike until pay is addressed.

Up to 50,000 medical appointments have not gone ahead today, and hospitals are contacting patients to cancel procedures ahead of Thursday's planned industrial action.

General Secretary of the INMO, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says pay increases will stop nurses from emigrating:

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has hit back at nursing unions.

They described the offer by the government of further talks - as long as they weren't about pay - as deeply cynical.

After complaints the unions were not contacted directly with the offer, Leo Varadkar said neither were the people missing appointments today;

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie