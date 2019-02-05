Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett.

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Mindy O'Brien, coordinator of Voice Ireland on plastic bottle deposit and return scheme review, Annie Morris on Yarn Bomb 2019 in Newbridge, Jason Sheey of iKydz on Safer Internet Day, Chair of Sing Ireland, Alan Kelly, and John Joyce, who is receiving palliative care and urging people to take part in the Voices4Care forum.
