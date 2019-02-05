Review Of Smear Tests In Northern Ireland Prompts Recall Of 17 Women From Ireland.

17 woman from the Republic of Ireland has been asked to get a repeat smear test following a review carried out in the North.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust examined a number of tests at its lab between April and June of last year.

A total of 86 women have been asked to arrange repeat smears with their GP.

The review was ordered after variances were identified during routine performance checks.

Western Trust says it does not mean the results of the initial test were wrong - it's a precautionary measure to provide reassurance to the women.

