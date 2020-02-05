Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by RCNI Director, Dr. Cliona Sadlier; Virgin Media Political Correspondent, Gavan Reilly, reviewing the Prime Time Leaders' Debate, and Dr. Joanne McCarthy, Director of Policy at the Disability Federation of Ireland.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Jennifer Feighan of the Health & Social Care Professions Alliance, Stephen McGuinness, General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland and Crime Time with Sgt Mary Mulroe.